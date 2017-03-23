Strong winds, hail and floods for thr...

Strong winds, hail and floods for three days beginning on Friday

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Times of Oman

The National Early Warning Center at the Directorate General of Meteorology predicted a low depression over several parts of the Sultanate this weekend accompanied by strong winds, showers and hail. Photo: @RaththWeather and Sumosh Nair The National Early Warning Center at the Directorate General of Meteorology predicted a low depression over several parts of the Sultanate this weekend accompanied by strong winds, showers and hail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,027 • Total comments across all topics: 279,812,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC