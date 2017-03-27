Special Achievement Award for Omani one rial note
Muscat: Oman's commemorative 45th National Day one rial banknote has won the Special Achievement Award at the Security Currency Printing Conference held on Tuesday in Baku the capital city of Azerbaijan. The banknote was issued by the Central Bank of Oman for circulation for the 45th National Day, and is characterized by a number of security features.
