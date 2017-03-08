Six people arrested for fraud

Six people of Asian nationalities were arrested by the Directorate of Inquiries and Criminal Investigations of Police Headquarter at Al Dhahira Governorate on charges of committing fraud at Ibri and Yanqul. Six people of Asian nationalities were arrested by the Directorate of Inquiries and Criminal Investigations of Police Headquarter at Al Dhahira Governorate on charges of committing fraud at Ibri and Yanqul.

