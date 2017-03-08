Six people arrested for fraud
Six people of Asian nationalities were arrested by the Directorate of Inquiries and Criminal Investigations of Police Headquarter at Al Dhahira Governorate on charges of committing fraud at Ibri and Yanqul. Six people of Asian nationalities were arrested by the Directorate of Inquiries and Criminal Investigations of Police Headquarter at Al Dhahira Governorate on charges of committing fraud at Ibri and Yanqul.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC