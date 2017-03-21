Sayyid Badr also visited Sultan Qaboo...

Sayyid Badr also visited Sultan Qaboos Military Academy in Edem. Photo - ONA

Salalah: Sayyid Badr bin Saud bin Harib Al Busaidi, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs visited a number of Royal Army of Oman formations in the Governorate of Dhofar to check their readiness to carry out the tasks and duties assigned to RAO personnel. The visit also aimed at getting updates on the underway construction projects at some military sites and review the modernisation and development process of the Royal Army of Oman under the Royal care of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

