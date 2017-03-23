Sayyid Asa'ad to lead Oman delegation...

Sayyid Asa'ad to lead Oman delegation to Arab Summit in Jordan

His Highness Sayyid Asa'ad will be accompanied by an official delegation comprising Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs and other dignitaries. Photo-ONA His Highness Sayyid Asa'ad will be accompanied by an official delegation comprising Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs and other dignitaries.

