Sayyid Asa'ad to lead Oman delegation to Arab Summit in Jordan
His Highness Sayyid Asa'ad will be accompanied by an official delegation comprising Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs and other dignitaries. Photo-ONA His Highness Sayyid Asa'ad will be accompanied by an official delegation comprising Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs and other dignitaries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC