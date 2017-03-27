Royal Opera House Muscat open house o...

Royal Opera House Muscat open house on April 1 in Oman

9 hrs ago

The Department of Education and Outreach at ROHM has chosen the title "Talents" for this event to celebrate the talents of students and belief in the importance of arts in the lives of students. Photo-ONA The Department of Education and Outreach at ROHM has chosen the title "Talents" for this event to celebrate the talents of students and belief in the importance of arts in the lives of students.

Chicago, IL

