Residents in some parts of Oman may face water shortages
Sohar: Residents in some parts of Oman may face water shortages throughout next week due to scheduled repairs. The Public Authority for Electricity and Water announced that Sohar Power Company will perform scheduled maintenance on the Sohar Desalination Plant from Sunday 12 to Thursday 16, March 2017.
