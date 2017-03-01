Renaissance Village Duqm will be full...

Renaissance Village Duqm will be fully operational in April, 2017.

Muscat: Renaissance Village Duqm, a massive 16,000 bed facility to accommodate workers of contracting firms in Duqm free zone, will be fully operational in April, 2017. The first phase of the facility was opened on February 1, 2017, according to the company's annual report posted on the MSM website.

