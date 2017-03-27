Registrations for admissions to higher education institutions are scheduled to open on April 1.
The undersecretary of the Ministry of Higher Education said that the Omani students of the age group between 16 to 25 may register at the e-admission system and apply for the study programme offered by the public higher education institutions. Photo-ONA The undersecretary of the Ministry of Higher Education said that the Omani students of the age group between 16 to 25 may register at the e-admission system and apply for the study programme offered by the public higher education institutions.
