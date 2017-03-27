Privatisation, investment banks needed for capital market growth: CMA chief

Muscat: A comprehensive privatisation programme for state-owned companies and standalone investment banks are pre-requisites for developing a vibrant capital market in Oman, according to a top-level official at the Capital Market Authority . Although the Oman government had indicated plans for divesting stakes in several state-owned firms, the whole process was slow and several companies are yet to announce a proper plan for disinvestment.

