The course was hosted by the Riyadh Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control in the Gulf Region and jointly organized by International Maritime Organization , the Tokyo MoU, the Riyadh MoU and the Ministry of Transport of Oman. The focus of the course was on port State control procedures and the latest revisions to relevant IMO conventions, specifically the SOLAS, MARPOL, Load Lines and STCW treaties.

