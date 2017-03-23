Petroleum Development of Oman recently announced the launch of new external website
Petroleum Development of Oman recently announced the launch of their new external website. The site is designed to enhance understanding of the company, the role played by the company in the Sultanate and to showcase a wide range of initiatives.
