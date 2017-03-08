Ooredoo OaO O1U

Al Bawaba

An enthusiastic supporter of community events, Ooredoo was proud to sponsor this year's Al Sharqiya Challenge, an inspiring and exciting two-day 80 kilometre trek across the majestic dunes of the Sharqiya Sands. A test of endurance and driving skill, and above all an event filled with good teamworking and lots of fun, the Challenge attracted a record number of entrants this year.

