Ooredoo OaO O1U

An enthusiastic supporter of community events, Ooredoo was proud to sponsor this year's Al Sharqiya Challenge, an inspiring and exciting two-day 80 kilometre trek across the majestic dunes of the Sharqiya Sands. A test of endurance and driving skill, and above all an event filled with good teamworking and lots of fun, the Challenge attracted a record number of entrants this year.

