Oman's total credit grew 8.9% to OMR22b in January
Total deposits at Omani banks registered a growth of 6.7 per cent to OMR20.6 billion by the end of January, over the same period of last year. - Times file picture Total deposits at Omani banks registered a growth of 6.7 per cent to OMR20.6 billion by the end of January, over the same period of last year.
