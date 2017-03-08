Oman's Supreme National Committee tak...

Oman's Supreme National Committee takes stock of e-Census 2020 preparations

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

The Supreme National Committee for the electronic census scheduled for 2020 on population, housing and establishments held its first meeting of the current year yesterday under the chair of Sayyid Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Minister of Heritage and Culture, Chairman of the Committee. The Supreme National Committee for the electronic census scheduled for 2020 on population, housing and establishments held its first meeting of the current year yesterday under the chair of Sayyid Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Minister of Heritage and Culture, Chairman of the Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,534 • Total comments across all topics: 279,510,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC