Oman's Supreme National Committee takes stock of e-Census 2020 preparations
The Supreme National Committee for the electronic census scheduled for 2020 on population, housing and establishments held its first meeting of the current year yesterday under the chair of Sayyid Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Minister of Heritage and Culture, Chairman of the Committee.
