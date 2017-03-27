Oman's State Council reviews draft law on Aflaj sites
The State Council Office held its sixth meeting of the second annual session of the sixth term under the chair of Dr. Yahya bin Mahfoudh Al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council. Photo-ONA The State Council Office held its sixth meeting of the second annual session of the sixth term under the chair of Dr. Yahya bin Mahfoudh Al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council.
