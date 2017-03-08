Oman's Minister Responsible for Forei...

Oman's Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs receives US official

Muscat: Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs received at the General Diwan of the ministry today Stuart E. Jones, US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for the Near East Affairs Bureau and his accompanying delegation. The meeting discussed the existing bilateral relations between the two countries and issues of common concern.

