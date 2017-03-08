Oman's 'Message of Islam' exhibition goes to Romania
The exhibition began in the capital of the Romanian capital under the auspices of that country's Religion Minister Victor Opasky, in collaboration with the Department of Interfaith Dialogue in the Faculty of Theology, the University of Bucharest, European and Romanian Pan-Arab Cultural Centre , Festa Italia Foundation. Photo-ONA The exhibition began in the capital of the Romanian capital under the auspices of that country's Religion Minister Victor Opasky, in collaboration with the Department of Interfaith Dialogue in the Faculty of Theology, the University of Bucharest, European and Romanian Pan-Arab Cultural Centre , Festa Italia Foundation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC