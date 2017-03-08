OmanPride: DJ Aa all set to rock Oman to his tunes

Forget everything this weekend and get ready to be part of a vibrant concert as six acclaimed performers are all set to deliver an eclectic performance at Al Mazaar, the open theatre at Barr Al Jissah. Fatman Scoop, Artful Dodger, DJ Luck and MC Neat, Sam Supplier, DJ Bluey, and DJ AA are coming together for one unforgettable performance on Friday, March 10. While the show starts at 4pm, music lovers in town are sure to be on their feet till 2am with a wide range of genres covered, including Hip Hop, House, and UK Garage.

