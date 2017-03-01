OmanPride: Ali Al Sharji, from poems ...

OmanPride: Ali Al Sharji, from poems to concept art

What makes an artist an artist? This is a question that has come up for many years vis-a-vis artists, with thousands of definitions and meanings that translate into a variety of things, some of which make no sense, but for Ali Al Sharji an artist is a person who conveys a message through visuals, inspiring those around him with his art. Al Sharji is an Omani conceptual artist and film photographer born and raised in Muscat.

