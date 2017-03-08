Omani firm Golden Group plans maiden sale of Islamic bonds
Omani conglomerate Golden Group plans to tap the market for sukuk, or Islamic bonds, for the first time later this year under a 200 million rials sukuk programme, according to the bank arranging the transaction. Corporate sukuk is viewed as an important step to help diversify the Sultanate's Islamic finance sector, as sukuk markets rely heavily on issuance from sovereigns and financial institutions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC