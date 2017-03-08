Omani firm Golden Group plans maiden ...

Omani firm Golden Group plans maiden sale of Islamic bonds

Yesterday Read more: Reuters

Omani conglomerate Golden Group plans to tap the market for sukuk, or Islamic bonds, for the first time later this year under a 200 million rials sukuk programme, according to the bank arranging the transaction. Corporate sukuk is viewed as an important step to help diversify the Sultanate's Islamic finance sector, as sukuk markets rely heavily on issuance from sovereigns and financial institutions.

Chicago, IL

