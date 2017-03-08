Omani film hero suffers tragic heart ...

Omani film hero suffers tragic heart attack

Bahwan was also a respected television and filmmaker, making some of Oman's first movies to tackle taboo subjects such as drug abuse and relationships. Salim Bahwan , a pioneer of Omani cinema, has died of a heart-attack in Muscat, marking the sad passing of one of the sultanate's first and best-known actors.

