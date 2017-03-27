Omani arrested over - obscene' video

Several arrests have been made recently by authorities, in a clamp down on obscene social media content Muscat: An Omani man, in his 40s, was arrested for being involved in an obscene video, the Public Prosecution said on Monday. The video clip that went viral on social media platforms recently showed the man in what was deemed an immoral act.An investigation is under way.

