Oman, Turkey discuss sharing judicial expertise

12 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Sheikh Dr Is'haq bin Ahmed Al Busaidi, Chairman of the Supreme Court, Vice President of the Supreme Judiciary Council, Chairman of the Administrative Affairs Council for Judiciary received in his office yesterday Ismail Rustu Cirit, President of the Court of Cassation of Turkey, who is currently visiting the Sultanate. Photo-ONA Sheikh Dr Is'haq bin Ahmed Al Busaidi, Chairman of the Supreme Court, Vice President of the Supreme Judiciary Council, Chairman of the Administrative Affairs Council for Judiciary received in his office yesterday Ismail Rustu Cirit, President of the Court of Cassation of Turkey, who is currently visiting the Sultanate.

