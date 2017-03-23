Oman, Turkey discuss sharing judicial expertise
Sheikh Dr Is'haq bin Ahmed Al Busaidi, Chairman of the Supreme Court, Vice President of the Supreme Judiciary Council, Chairman of the Administrative Affairs Council for Judiciary received in his office yesterday Ismail Rustu Cirit, President of the Court of Cassation of Turkey, who is currently visiting the Sultanate. Photo-ONA Sheikh Dr Is'haq bin Ahmed Al Busaidi, Chairman of the Supreme Court, Vice President of the Supreme Judiciary Council, Chairman of the Administrative Affairs Council for Judiciary received in his office yesterday Ismail Rustu Cirit, President of the Court of Cassation of Turkey, who is currently visiting the Sultanate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC