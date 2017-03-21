Oman to add 6,000 hotel rooms by 2020, says tourism minister
"We had more than 18,000 rooms as of 2016 and we will add 6,000 more rooms by 2020," Ahmed bin Nasser Al Mahrezi, Minister of Tourism, said. Photo-File "We had more than 18,000 rooms as of 2016 and we will add 6,000 more rooms by 2020," Ahmed bin Nasser Al Mahrezi, Minister of Tourism, said.
