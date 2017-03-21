Oman to add 6,000 hotel rooms by 2020...

Oman to add 6,000 hotel rooms by 2020, says tourism minister

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

"We had more than 18,000 rooms as of 2016 and we will add 6,000 more rooms by 2020," Ahmed bin Nasser Al Mahrezi, Minister of Tourism, said. Photo-File "We had more than 18,000 rooms as of 2016 and we will add 6,000 more rooms by 2020," Ahmed bin Nasser Al Mahrezi, Minister of Tourism, said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,257 • Total comments across all topics: 279,719,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC