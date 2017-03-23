Oman plans multimillion-dollar touris...

Oman plans multimillion-dollar tourism complex in coastal city

Oman will soon have a multimillion-dollar integrated tourism complex along the eastern coast of Quriyat, which has been labelled the first freehold ITC project since 2010. The development falls under the 2040 tourism strategy framework , along with the National Programme for Enhancing Economic Diversification called "Tanfeedh."

