Oman Mwasalat to launches free internet service at its buses
Oman's National Transport Company ' Mwasalat', in cooperation with Omantel announced that it will provide unlimited free internet service for passengers using all its buses at the internal routes in the Governorate of Muscat starting from tomorrow.
