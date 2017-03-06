Oman Ministry of Manpower reports shows 477 arrested between February 26 and March 3

Muscat: In its weekly report, the Ministry of Manpower's joint inspection team pointed out that the number of workers violating the Labour Law during February 26th till March 3 stood at 477 including 377 commercial workers, 53 farm workers and 47 housemaids and their equivalents. The inspection teams caught 443 workers including 258 absconding workers, 176 astray workers and 9 workers with other violations.

