Oman meteorology department has predicted heavy rain for coming four days

Fahud, Qarn_Alam, Zamaim, Muqshin and Al_Mazyunh will be hit by a sandstorm on Thursday, the Oman Meteorology Department has said, with rains continuing in the northern parts of Oman. File photo Fahud, Qarn_Alam, Zamaim, Muqshin and Al_Mazyunh will be hit by a sandstorm on Thursday, the Oman Meteorology Department has said, with rains continuing in the northern parts of Oman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.