Oman media: Information minister visits MMG office, fetes award winning journalists, designers
His Excellency Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour bin Said Al Hasani, Minister of Information was received on arrival at the head office of Muscat Media Group by Chairman of the Board of Directors of Muscat Media Group, Mohamed Issa Al Zadjali and CEO of Muscat Media Group Ahmed Essa Al Zedjali, a number of managers, journalists, designers and employees of Muscat Media Group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC