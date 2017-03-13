Oman media: Information minister visits MMG office, fetes award winning journalists, designers

His Excellency Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour bin Said Al Hasani, Minister of Information was received on arrival at the head office of Muscat Media Group by Chairman of the Board of Directors of Muscat Media Group, Mohamed Issa Al Zadjali and CEO of Muscat Media Group Ahmed Essa Al Zedjali, a number of managers, journalists, designers and employees of Muscat Media Group.

