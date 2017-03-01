Oman Hotels & Tourism Co. to develop ten new three- and five-star hotels by 2022

Among the hotels being run by Oman Hotels & Tourism Co include: Ruwi Hotel in Muscat, Al Wadi Hotel in Sohar, Sur Plaza Hotel in Sur and the Desert Nights Camp in the Sharqiyah Sands. Oman Hotels & Tourism Co is planning to develop ten new 3 and 4 star hotels in the sultanate within next five years.

