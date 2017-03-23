Oman crime: Husband of murder victim ...

Oman crime: Husband of murder victim nurse flies home to India

10 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: Linson Thomas, the husband of murdered Indian nurse Chikku Robert, flew back to India in the early hours of this morning, 341 days after his wife's death, a company official said. Linson was in police custody for 119 days in connection with Chikku's murder.

Chicago, IL

