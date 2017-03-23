Oman could overcome fiscal challenges with diversification: Moody's report
Muscat: High per capita income and a strong government will boost a robust economic outlook and help Oman remain resilient in tough financial situation, according to Annual Credit Analysis by Moody's. Oman is rated Baa1 by Moody's which represents secure investing in the country and its high ability to pay off debts.
