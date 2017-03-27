Oman Air inks new partnership with Lu...

Oman Air inks new partnership with Lufthansa to expand across Europe, North America

6 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Under the new agreement Oman Air will connect travelers to 59 destinations across Europe and North America from Lufthansa's Frankfurt and Munich hubs. is continuing its expansion across Europe and North America by signing a new partnership agreement with Lufthansa.

