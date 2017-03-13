O O U O U U O O U Usu...U OaO O1O Oa U...Usu U O Uoeu OaOaUSO3U'O1 U Uoe ...

O O U O© U U O O U Usu...U OaO O...

MA venpick Hotels & Resorts has marked yet another milestone in its Middle East expansion strategy having inked an agreement with the Civil Service Employees Pension Fund to operate its first property in Oman's capital city, MA venpick Hotel & Apartments Al Azaiba Muscat. Part of a design-led upscale mixed-used development, the property will capitalise on its prime location in Muscat's commercial hub, the Ghala District, adjacent to the Sultan Qaboos Highway and close to the new international airport and Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre.

