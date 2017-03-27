News Rewind: Four-wheel drive nearly hurtles over flyover
There's been plenty doing the rounds in Oman this weekend, and the weekly News Rewind from the Times of Oman brings you the most read stories of the week. Here are the hottest stories of the last seven days: A four wheel drive nearly fell off the flyover near the Sheraton Hotel on Monday afternoon .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC