New project to increase Oman's gas production by 40 percent: BP

The second phase of BP's Block 61 gas project in Oman is expected to deliver 0.5bn cubic feet of gas per day by 2020, according to BP . In a press release issued on Monday BP said the phase 1 of Block 61 project is on track to deliver first gas by end of 2017, producing 1bn cubic feet of gas a day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.