New homes for Sur residents

Sixty homes will be renovated after the Committee for Social Development in Sur received OMR420,000 from Oman Liquefied Natural Gas LLC for the third phase of the project Sixty homes will be renovated after the Committee for Social Development in Sur received OMR420,000 from Oman Liquefied Natural Gas LLC for the third phase of the project Sur: Families receiving social welfare will have their homes renovated after the Wali of Sur signed an agreement with contracting companies. Sixty homes will be renovated after the Committee for Social Development in Sur received OMR420,000 from Oman Liquefied Natural Gas LLC for the third phase of the project.

