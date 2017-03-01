Muscat book fair sees up to half a million visitors
The book fair began on February 22, and continued for 24 days, featuring books from 750 publishing houses representing 28 countries and 450,000 titles. - Photo by Shabin E The book fair began on February 22, and continued for 24 days, featuring books from 750 publishing houses representing 28 countries and 450,000 titles.
