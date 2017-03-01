Muscat book fair sees up to half a mi...

Muscat book fair sees up to half a million visitors

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

The book fair began on February 22, and continued for 24 days, featuring books from 750 publishing houses representing 28 countries and 450,000 titles. - Photo by Shabin E The book fair began on February 22, and continued for 24 days, featuring books from 750 publishing houses representing 28 countries and 450,000 titles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,919 • Total comments across all topics: 279,347,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC