9 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: Motorists in Khasab and Mussandam have been advised to drive cautiously by police as there are roadblocks due to rockfall following the rain. "Drive carefully as there are rocks on the roads," the Royal Oman Police tweeted on its official twitter handle.

