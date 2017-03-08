More than OMR1.7m recovered by Oman P...

More than OMR1.7m recovered by Oman Public Authority for Consumer Protection in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

According to a report by the Directorate General of studies and development, the Public Authority for Consumer Protection was able to refund an amount of OMR1,783,727 in 2016. According to a report by the Directorate General of studies and development, the Public Authority for Consumer Protection was able to refund an amount of OMR1,783,727 in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,534 • Total comments across all topics: 279,487,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC