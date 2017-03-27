More than 100 private health clinics ...

More than 100 private health clinics fined in Oman, 12 shut down

Twelve private health clinics were shut down and more than 100 warned and fined for breaching regulations, the Ministry of Health has revealed . Private health establishments across Oman faced action in 2016, along with some of the medical staff, patient safety regulators said.

Chicago, IL

