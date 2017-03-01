M91 fuel price freeze sparks rush at pumps in Oman
Muscat: Freezing the cost of M91 in Oman has sparked a fuel rush among motorists, according to petrol pump owners and residents. Since the removal of subsidies last year, daily commuters had voiced concerns over repeated rises in fuel prices with no end in sight.
