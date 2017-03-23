Littering in Oman could get you a fine of OMR1,000
Muscat: Litterbugs can expect an OMR1,000 fine for throwing trash in the street, the local authority has announced. Muscat Municipality has also warned that the fine will be doubled for repeat offenders - and that the new rule applies to everyone.
