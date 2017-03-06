Korean sailor with anti-piracy unit found dead in Oman

A sailor from the South Korean naval unit dispatched to the Gulf of Aden on an anti-piracy mission was found dead in Oman's southern port city of Salalah, the defense ministry said Wednesday. The 27-year-old petty officer first class, only known by his family name Park, was found lying on the floor of a local swimming pool in Salalah on Tuesday afternoon .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.