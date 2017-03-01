Indonesia, Oman Agree To Hold Long-di...

Indonesia, Oman Agree To Hold Long-distance Course Programme

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

The Islamic College of Al Hikmah 2, Brebes, Central Java, and the College of Sharia Sciences in Oman have agreed to hold a long-distance course programme for Indonesian students, Indonesia's Antara news agency reported. According to a statement from the Indonesian Embassy in Muscat received by Antara here on Wednesday, the plan was discussed during the meeting between Indonesian Ambassador to Oman Musthofa Taufik Abdul Latif and Oman's Minister for Endowments and Religious Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Abdullah al Salmi at the Office of Oman's Minister of Religious Affairs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. NASA
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,714 • Total comments across all topics: 279,234,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC