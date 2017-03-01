Indonesia, Oman Agree To Hold Long-distance Course Programme

The Islamic College of Al Hikmah 2, Brebes, Central Java, and the College of Sharia Sciences in Oman have agreed to hold a long-distance course programme for Indonesian students, Indonesia's Antara news agency reported. According to a statement from the Indonesian Embassy in Muscat received by Antara here on Wednesday, the plan was discussed during the meeting between Indonesian Ambassador to Oman Musthofa Taufik Abdul Latif and Oman's Minister for Endowments and Religious Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Abdullah al Salmi at the Office of Oman's Minister of Religious Affairs.

