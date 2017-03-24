In pictures: Future Projects Awards 2017

In pictures: Future Projects Awards 2017

The winners of the 2017 Architectural Review MIPIM Future Projects Awards have been announced, with this year's prizes going to projects from eight countries across 11 categories. Rex Architecture's 2050 M Street - commissioned by Tishman Speyer for the heart of the central business district, between Dupont Circle and Washington Circle, Washington, DC - won the Offices category.

