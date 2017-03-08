His Majesty Sultan Qaboos receives cable of thanks from president of Cyprus

On behalf of the Cypriot people and government, President Anastasiades expressed his sincere thanks and utmost appreciation for His Majesty's congratulations, wishing His Majesty's good health and happiness, and the Omani people further progress and prosperity. Photo-ONA On behalf of the Cypriot people and government, President Anastasiades expressed his sincere thanks and utmost appreciation for His Majesty's congratulations, wishing His Majesty's good health and happiness, and the Omani people further progress and prosperity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.