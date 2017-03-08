His Majesty Sultan Qaboos receives cable of thanks from president of Cyprus
On behalf of the Cypriot people and government, President Anastasiades expressed his sincere thanks and utmost appreciation for His Majesty's congratulations, wishing His Majesty's good health and happiness, and the Omani people further progress and prosperity. Photo-ONA On behalf of the Cypriot people and government, President Anastasiades expressed his sincere thanks and utmost appreciation for His Majesty's congratulations, wishing His Majesty's good health and happiness, and the Omani people further progress and prosperity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC