Golden group plans OMR200m sukuk programme
Muscat: Omani business group - Golden Group - plans to tap the market with a OMR200 million sukuk, or Islamic bond programme, according to a top-level official at the Capital Market Authority. The Golden Group, which has interests in diverse sectors, including construction, real estate, hotels, furniture, travel and tourism and logistics, has submitted the issue prospectus with the market regulator.
