Gauthier visited Oman two years ago, and has finally returned to begin his journey.

Muscat: French explorer Gauthier Toulemonde is on a mission to not only cross Oman's deserts, but to show the world how majestic the country truly is. Gauthier visited Oman two years ago, and has finally returned to begin his journey.

